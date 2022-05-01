VW Wants To Take Tesla's Top Spot In The EV Market - Here's How They Could Do It

It's no secret that Volkswagen and Tesla are competing head-to-head to take over the EV market; though 2021 closed with Tesla leading the global rank with 936,174 vehicles sold, VW followed closely with 757,994 sales (via Inside EVs). Things changed in a big way in early 2022 when record-high gas prices driven by the Russian-Ukraine war drove demand for all-electric cars to new highs.

Faced with an increased global appetite for green cars that can cut dependency on fossil fuels, both VW and Tesla drew up their game plans, and both companies came to the same conclusion: production needed to be scaled dramatically. On March 21, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted details of what he called the "Master Plan 3," explaining it would be all about "scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels and AI". One day after his "Master Plan" tweet, Musk himself inaugurated the new Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, an intelligent, highly automated car plant built to double the company's global production of cars.

The new Tesla Gigafactory in Germany is just one hour away from VW headquarters where the latter company will invest $2.2 billion to build a new plant exclusively for EV manufacturing, per Bloomberg. Volkswagen dominates the European EV manufacturing market and responding to Tesla's move on Europe, it decided to take on its competitor on its own home turf, as well. The company announced it will invest $7.1 billion in the U.S. to focus on its American EV strategy with models like the reimagined electric VW bus, ID. Buzz