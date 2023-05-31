How The Volvo EX30 Interior Will Change The Way You See EV Crossovers

The new Volvo EX30 may be a compact EV, but the automaker's expectations from it are unusually big. Electrification has long been used as an excuse to rip up and rethink the traditional ways that cabins, dashboards, and infotainment are delivered, not to mention how environmental friendliness impacts materials and design. Still, the second in the EX family — after the EX90 luxury SUV — will do more than most in upending things there.

"This is a new car for us, it's our smallest car," Lisa Reeves, Head of Interior Design at Volvo, told SlashGear in an interview ahead of the EX30's official debut next month. "This could be our Volvo shot of espresso."

Like that punchy hit of caffeine, it's about trimming back as much as possible — in weight, materials, and cost — until you reach the essentials. Some of that is dependent on having an electric platform, rather than the engine and transmission tunnel an internal combustion crossover would need to accommodate. However, it's also about intentionally throwing out cabin mainstays such as leather, wood, and metal in favor of sustainable alternatives which neither ape them nor feel second-best compared to them.