Volvo EX90 Revealed As 300 Mile Electric SUV With Autonomy In Its Future

Big electric SUVs with seating for seven are still relatively rare, and that's just one reason why the Volvo EX90 could make a splash. Unveiled today, and set to arrive on U.S. roads in early 2024, the EV upgrade to the XC90 promises the Swedish style and flexibility that Volvo is known for, combined with up to 300 miles of estimated range, a considerable cabin tech upgrade, and autonomous driving support in the future.

Volvo

While it's a new car for Volvo, the EX90 does build on a platform we've seen before. That's the SPA2 architecture that Volvo's electric-first sibling will use for the 2024 Polestar 3. Unsurprisingly there'll be plenty of overlap — in hardware at least — between the two SUVs. However, Polestar and Volvo are insistent that the value for customers will be fairly distinct between their models.

The biggest decider, most likely, is just how many seats you require. The Polestar 3 intentionally outfits its cabin for five people, maximum; the Volvo EX90, in contrast, will be a "true" seven-seat vehicle, the automaker promises, following on from that capacity being one of the big selling points of the XC90.