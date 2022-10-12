Polestar 3 Vs Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs Compared

The Polestar 3 comes right out of the gate loaded to the gills with features in an effort to punch the Model Y directly in the jaw in the fight for segment supremacy. On the outside, the Tesla Model Y has taken styling cues from a beluga whale while "Polestar" went in the Blade Runner and "Cyberpunk 2077" direction. Both EVs are decidedly "futuristic" looking.

Styling is subjective, but cold, hard specifications are hard to argue with. In the EV world, range is one of the chief stats that most EV shoppers look at. At its base specification, Polestar estimates the Polestar 3 has a range of about 300 miles on a full charge. That number is cut to an estimated 270 miles with the optional $6,000 Performance Pack. Compare that to the 2022 Model Y's estimated range of 330 miles for a base model and just a hair over 300 miles for the Model Y Performance version.

Tesla does not list horsepower figures for any iterations of the Model Y, but Car and Driver estimated a 2020 Model Y Performance to generate a combined 470 horsepower from its dual motor all-wheel drive setup. The Polestar 3 starts at 489 horsepower from a similar motor configuration, but that is boosted to 517 horsepower in the performance spec. EVs have always had impressive zero-to-60 times and both SUVs deliver. The highest spec Model Y launches itself to highway speed in 3.5 seconds according to Tesla and the Polestar 3 accomplishes the same feat in 4.6 seconds.