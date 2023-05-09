Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Announced: What We Know

Today, Volvo announced the latest addition to its family of all-electric vehicles, a small SUV called the EX30. Full information will be made available on June 7, but for now, the automaker has provided a 30-second teaser video to dissect. Since the video goes to great lengths to emphasize the compactness of the new EV, it'll surely be smaller than Volvo's three-row behemoth SUV, the upcoming EX90. What's less clear is how the EX30 will compare to Volvo's more moderately sized XC40 Recharge, but the video shows the EX30 being picked up by a person's hand, so it must be pretty small — and, of course, 30 is a smaller number than 40.

With that settled, we can move on to the styling, which has the au courant dose of LED lighting. Besides the traditional Volvo vertical taillights adapted to LED, the EX30 has what appears to be a full-width light bar stretching across the front bumper. In general, the exterior seems quite chiseled and angular.

Volvo

The EX30 will be the second vehicle to utilize the EX naming convention, joining the aforementioned EX90. The brand's other electric vehicles, the XC40 Recharge SUV and the C40 Recharge crossover, are both based on the five-year-old CMA platform that was originally intended for internal combustion engines rather than a completely fresh EV-centric design. Industry insiders suspect that the EX30 could ride on a modular EV platform designed by Volvo's parent company Geely. The platform is already used for a compact electric SUV called the Smart #1 (not available in America) that generates 268 horsepower from a single electric motor.