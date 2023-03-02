Luxury EVs Are About To Get Some New Competition As Lynk & Co Enters The US Market

U.S. consumers may not be familiar with the luxe startup Lynk & Co yet, but they will be soon enough if the company has its way. Lynk & Co is a Swedish automaker owned by the Chinese holding company Geely, which also owns Polestar and Volvo, among others. Lynk & Co has been aiming to enter the U.S. market for years but hasn't thus far made much progress.

That will change soon with the brand's first-ever fully-electric vehicle. Lynk & Co's current model, the 01, is a plug-in hybrid crossover SUV that will be discontinued next year. The yet-unnamed replacement vehicle is being designed for eventual adaptation to U.S. regulations and is expected to be based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which currently underpins the Smart #1 SUV that's sold in Europe, as well as the upcoming Polestar 4 and Volvo EX30, according to Automotive News Europe.

Further details about the EV are scarce. Although Lynk & Co did leak some photos in 2022 of a wild concept called the "Next Day," it's unclear if any of the concept's cutting-edge features such as butterfly doors will find their way into the production car.