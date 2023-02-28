Driving The Only Polestar 2 Arctic Circle Ever Made Teaches You One Very Important Lesson

Things only got more difficult from there, tasked with applying an advanced driving technique known as the "Scandinavian Flick." Reportedly invented by Finnish rally racers in the 60's, the flick demands that you decelerate while approaching a corner, while at the same steering hard toward the apex. This transfers weight to the front of the vehicle while making the rear comparatively lighter. The driver then quickly gets back on the accelerator quickly, applying counter-steering to carry a controlled drift through the turn.

It's one of the fastest ways around a corner in dirt or snow, and it's commonly used by pro rally drivers. However, it's not so commonly used by writers. The result was many high-speed wipeouts from all the driver groups. Luckily, the only thing to hit on the course were a few cones and mercifully soft snow banks. This course contained a few corners that were similar to the last stage, but at the end opened up into a large slalom where we were challenged with performing the flick.

It took me no time to figure out the weight transfer portion of the technique, but the powerslide portion was more difficult. Half the time I attempted to put the power down, the traction control would deaden throttle output and I'd just get more understeer. The Polestar 2 required me to more gently apply the accelerator to coax that power out correctly. After five or six attempts at the Scandinavian Flick, I managed to carry a gentle drift through the whole turn and quickly straighten out on the other side. My instructor rated it an 8.5, which I consider more than acceptable.