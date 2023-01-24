10 Of The Most Legendary Rally Cars Ever Made

Since its inception in 1973, the World Rally Championship has been the global top tier of the sport. Its changing rules and regulations have been responsible for producing many of the greatest all-terrain race cars ever seen, with every era of rallying seeing a new wave of motorsport icons unleashed. From the wild, dangerous days of Group B to the latest era of hybrid Rally1 cars, the WRC has seen so many incredible cars that trying to pick the best is a very tricky task.

As the first race of the 2023 season kicked off in Monte-Carlo on the 19th of January, it's a great time to take a look back through the archives at some of the sport's most iconic machines. To make it into our top 10, each car needed to be not only successful in terms of the number of rallies won, but also stand as one of the defining cars of its era in rallying folklore.