Subaru WRX: The Differences Between Hawkeye, Bugeye, And Blobeye

The Subaru WRX is a peculiar and mean-looking muscle car. Originally cut out for rally racing and carrying the Impreza, the Subaru WRX sets the bar high with its all-wheel drive capabilities and turbocharged engine that make it a perfect ride for adrenaline-seekers. It was essentially one of the first consumer cars used for racing without much modification, which led to Subaru WRX's success.

Japanese car brand Subaru has only been making all-wheel drive vehicles for almost 70 years but only entered the small car market in the 1990s. Despite its relatively short stint, the brand has been very trendy, even outside Japan.

Although the WRX (short for world rally experimental) was initially sold as a variant of the Impreza, the company spun it off as a separate model in 2014. The WRX is still based on the Impreza but now has distinct design elements and performance optimizations. Fans, particularly in the U.S., are often likely to come across references that liken the WRX's headlamps to animal eyes — such as Bugeye, Blobeye, and Hawkeye. If you are interested in knowing the differences between these models, stick around as we take you through the winding and slippery tracks that helped Subaru establish the dominance it enjoys today.