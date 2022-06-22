16 JDM Cars You Really Need To Get Behind The Wheel Of

The term JDM, short for Japanese Domestic Market, can cover any car that was made to be sold in Japan. Over the decades, JDM cars have developed a reputation as being some of the best drivers' cars on the market, and for good reason. In recent years, values for the most desirable models have shot up, turning what was once attainable enthusiasts' favorites into collector's grails that only millionaires can afford. Sometimes, JDM cars are stereotyped as being primarily for drifting or tuning, and while plenty of tuner's favorites come from Japan, it's far from the only thing that Japanese manufacturers excel at.

From world-class off-road vehicles to limousines made for royalty, the JDM car world is one of great variety, although many of the country's hidden gems remain relatively unknown outside their home territory. With the 25-year import rule now allowing some of the best JDM cars from the '90s to be imported into America for the first time, it's likely that a new wave of Japanese cars will be gracing US shores soon. With that in mind, anyone wanting to experience the full breadth of driving experiences that JDM cars can offer should certainly try to get behind the wheel of these sixteen cars, which hail from all corners of the Japanese Domestic Market.