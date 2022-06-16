12 Affordable Sports Cars You Can Actually Buy In 2022

The car market in 2022 is at an all-time price high, with inventory shortages and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the average price for a new car to over $47,000. It doesn't look like this trend is set to go away anytime soon either, as analysts expect that prices will remain high throughout 2022 and into 2023. But, there is still value to be found in some segments, and in particular, plenty of new and used sports cars out there remain affordable despite this overall surge in prices.

In the past couple of years, a slew of excellent new sports cars have hit the market, and in an attempt to draw sales away from their competitors, their starting prices have remained a surprisingly good value in many cases. Likewise, there are plenty of lightly-used sports cars that, thanks to depreciation, can be picked up for considerably less than their original asking price. The cars listed here can all be bought for less than the average price of a new car, but they're all excellent to drive and will provide lots more driver enjoyment than any run-of-the-mill passenger car or truck could do.