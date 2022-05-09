The Incredible Story Behind The Original Fast And Furious Toyota Supra

The 1994 Toyota Supra Mk 4 from the original "The Fast and Furious" film stands out as the car that brought the spotlight to the street tuner scene. In the film, the Supra started out as a pile of scrap that Dominic Toretto and his team had to rebuild, which would later become the striking "ten-second car" immortalized in pop culture today. While the Supra certainly had its moments in both the first film and its sequel, its real-life counterpart had just as much impact outside the silver screen. In 2021, one of the Supra Mk 4 stunt cars featured in the films was sold at Barret-Jackson's car auctions for over half a million dollars.

However, despite its exorbitant price tag, that particular stunt car wasn't exactly the one that convinced "The Fast and Furious" producers to make the Supra among its star vehicles. That credit goes to the film's technical advisor, Craig Lieberman, whose own personal car became the foundation for the many Supras used in the popular street racing flick, as detailed in one of Lieberman's YouTube videos. Lieberman explained that his fascination with Supras started out when his '93 Mustang GT was outpaced by a '94 Supra Mk 4 in a street race, inspiring him to get one for himself in 1998.