The 10 Rarest JDM Cars Of All Time

Japanese cars built for export worldwide are known for their quality, efficiency, and reliability, as are the cars sold exclusively in the Japanese market. While JDM cars appeal to enthusiasts for their promise of style and performance, their exclusivity also makes them attractive. Many JDM cars, such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI and the Nissan Silvia S15, were never officially exported to the U.S., making them difficult to find and therefore more alluring.

What is a JDM car?

A JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) vehicle is originally manufactured solely for the Japanese automobile market, with no plan for export. While many JDM vehicles are performance cars or high-powered luxury vehicles, some are just quirky such as the Kei cars. The city cars (also known as ultraminis or microcars) are the smallest highway-legal passenger vehicles in Japan, with limited engine capacity and dimensions.

Today, the U.S. allows the import of JDM cars providing they meet specific requirements. The vehicle must be at least 25 years old, meaning it no longer must comply with EPA and FMVSS regulations.

Most car enthusiasts are familiar with the JDM sports cars such as the JDM Skyline GTR, Toyota Supra JZA80, and Honda NSX. However, the rarest JDM cars are those that never became instant classics due to several possible factors: Ineffective marketing, unfortunate timing, market satiation, or failure to meet overseas safety and environmental requirements at the time.

Here are some of the rarest JDM cars of all time.