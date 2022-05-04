The 12 Best Mazda Cars Of All Time

Mazda might be best known as a car manufacturer, but the company's first vehicles were actually three-wheeled trucks, which it began producing in 1931. Its first passenger car was produced in 1960 and from there the company quickly expanded, launching in the United States in 1964, as per Britannica. Mazda first put a Wankel rotary engine in a production car in 1967, and the engine was one of the key reasons for the company's commercial success throughout the following decades.

As iconic as it might have been, the rotary was far from the company's only triumph. In 1989, Mazda would unveil the MX-5 Miata, which would go on to sell over one million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling sports cars ever. Not only that, throughout the '90s and '00s it would further develop its passenger cars, making frequent use of cutting-edge technology but remaining focused on affordability. That development has culminated with the imminent arrival of the MX-30, an all-new electric crossover that heralds the start of a new chapter for the brand. As Mazda begins the process of converting its entire lineup to electric power, it's a good time to take a look back at some of its greatest cars so far.