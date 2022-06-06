Lynk & Co's Next Day Concept Is One Seriously Wild Electric Car

Concept images of Swedish automobile manufacturer Lynk & Co's newest electric vehicle have emerged. Although details are scarce, the concept appears to have a number of cutting-edge features, some of which parallel other electric cars, while others draw on more outlandish elements of supercar design. Lynk & Co's first electric concept car, the CCC, was revealed back in 2016. It was then followed by the Lynk & Co Zero in 2020. The Zero was described as the "basis for all new electric vehicles within the Geely Holding Group portfolio." So some similarities between the two vehicles could reasonably be expected.

Geely is the Chinese automotive giant that owns Lynk & Co, Lotus, and fellow Swedish car manufacturer Volvo.

Key features of the Zero included an "all-electric" architecture, a 400-mile range, and a zero to 60 time of under four seconds. However, the Zero has yet to make it beyond trial production, and the CCC didn't even make it that far — which may not bode well for people who want to get their hands on "The Next Day" any time soon. Geely doesn't currently offer cars for sale in the United States either, placing another barrier between what could be one of the more desirable electric vehicles on the market and a large section of the potential consumer base.