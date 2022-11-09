Volvo's EX90 Electric SUV Could Charm Its Way To The Top: First Look

Volvo's next big thing is the 2024 EX90, a fully electric three-row SUV that'll start around $80,000 when it hits the road in 2024. "There are no gimmicks in the EX90," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan told members of the media following the SUV's unveiling in Sweden on Wednesday. "All the technology that's there is there for a reason."

And with things like LiDAR integration, a new NVIDIA core processor and the ability to support future autonomous driving, technology is definitely at the forefront of what makes the EX90 tick. Oh, and it looks pretty darn great, too.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

Every EX90 will come standard with a LiDAR sensor sourced from Luminar, which in addition to readying the EV SUV for a hands-free future, improves upon Volvo's existing suite of driver-assistance technologies. The LiDAR sensors can 'see' up to 250 meters — about 820 feet — ahead of the EX90, and can do so in direct sunlight or the dead of night. This gives the EX90 more time to alert drivers about obstacles in their path, increasing notification time by as much as 9 seconds. That might not sound like much time, but stop what you're doing right now and count to 9. Now imagine having that much time to react before hitting a deer, or worse, a neighbor kid. This is a huge benefit for safety.