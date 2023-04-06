Rivian's R1T Performance Dual-Motor AWD Pickup Is Now Available To Order

Rivian is now offering the Performance Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive option to its R1T truck. According to Rivian, the option will get the acceleration to zero to 60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds. The two motors generate a combined total of 700 hp and 700 ft-lbs of torque. Plus, with the Max Pack battery option, it boasts a range of an estimated 400 miles. The performance metrics place it right between the 600 hp dual-motor base model R1T, which will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and the 835 horsepower Quad-Motor model at three seconds flat.

The Performance All-Wheel Drive model adds $5,000 to the MSRP with a base price of $84,000 and a range of an estimated 350 miles. The 400-mile range version will cost $94,000. In addition, Rivian has announced that it will be no longer be making quad-motor versions with the largest battery pack in favor of a yet-unannounced option.