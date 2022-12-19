Rivian's Big Snow Mode Update Gets Its EVs Winter-Ready

Rivian is the de-facto EV of choice for more outdoorsy buyers. The R1T was one of the first EV trucks to ever hit the market; it starts at $73,000 (if you can get one), and the price can quickly rise to $97,000 when equipped with four motors that put out "more than 800 horsepower" and the "Max pack" battery that Rivian says will go upwards of 400 miles on a charge (via Rivian). The R1S SUV is a similarly adventure-focused SUV that likewise sports a high price tag, starting at $78,000.

One of the advantages of a new EV is over-the-air updates, meaning that Rivian (as with other EV manufacturers) can send updates to the car to fix software issues, add new options to the infotainment system, or add entirely new drive modes to the vehicle. Tesla used this service to great effect, fixing a problem with its window motor program that triggered a safety recall. Rivian's newest over-the-air update adds a new Snow mode, just in time for the holidays.