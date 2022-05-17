The Hidden Features On The Rivian R1T That Every New Car Should Have

Inflation, hike in prices, supply chain problems, delivery delays, ups and downs in stock ... Rivian has had a tough year, according to The Verge. Against all odds, the brand, backed by Ford and Amazon, is still getting thousands of orders (via GreenCars). The Rivian fanbase loves the idea of an electric vehicle tailored for adventure, and the company's features make its vehicles unique and worthy of the off-road experience.

Rivian manufactures two models: the R1T, an all-electric truck, and the R1S, its SUV. Both are rugged automobiles fit for urban and rough terrains — the first electric adventure vehicles ever made.

With a starting price at $67,500 for the R1T and $72,500 for the R1S, users can tailor the vehicles to their preferences. Through Rivian's Gear Shop, drivers can add a wide range of features. The R1T can be acquired with a max battery pack that has an impressive range of more than 400 miles. The futuristic-looking off-road Rivian, can do zero to 60 in just three seconds, has four-wheel drive, a combined horsepower of 835, and a notable payload capacity. Inside and out, Rivian packs its cars with gear, technology, and more.