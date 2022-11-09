The Reason Zero Rivian Owners Have The Most Exciting Accessory

For all intents and purposes, the Rivian R1T EV truck is a fairly exciting vehicle. It's one of the first commercially available trucks and offers some real capabilities. If you can swing the steep starting price of $73,000, the R1T is a tempting option for adventurous types who want to adopt an EV lifestyle. As opposed to the F-150 Lightning, the Rivian is geared towards camping and driving off-road, and the brand itself even touts the R1T as "The World's First Electric Adventure Vehicle."

Marketing gimmick or not, one look at Rivian's gear shop will tell you all you need to know about what market Rivian wants to attract with the R1T. Not only is all the swag adorned with Rivian's compass logo, but the brand also offers tents, surfboard and kayak mounts, water bottles and tons of camping gear. Among all the gear, one accessory stands out, the Rivian Camp Kitchen. Not only is it one of the coolest pieces of kit Rivian has to offer, it's also the only one you can't get, at least for now.