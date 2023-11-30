We Finally Know How Much The Cybertruck Actually Costs, Here's The Price Of Every Trim

The difference between the current least expensive and most expensive Cybertruck trims is $39,000 — and more so if you factor in the $7,500 tax credit that comes with the former. However, that higher price might be worth it to you if you're looking for more speed, power, and range. The $60,990 rear-wheel drive Cybertruck has an estimated range of 250 miles, and can go 0 – 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The Cyberbeast, which is just shy of $100,000, can reach that same speed in just 2.6 seconds and has an estimated range of 320 miles. It also comes with 845 horsepower which allows it to reach a top speed of 130 mph, with 10,296 lb-ft of torque.

If you're looking for the most range possible in a Cybertruck, you'll want to go with the mid-tier $79,990 all-wheel drive trim, which can last 340 miles when fully charged. It also matches the Cyberbeast's 11,000 lbs towing capacity, though it's not quite as powerful — it has a 600 hp engine, able to produce 7,435 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 112 mph.

Another factor you might consider when deciding on which trim to purchase is when you'd like to have it. While those who have already reserved a Cybertruck may start receiving them today, if you put in a new order you'll have to wait until at least 2024 for the all-wheel drive model or the Cyberbeast. The rear-wheel drive trim, meanwhile, won't be available until 2025. You can pre-order any of the three models today by paying a fully refundable $250 reservation fee.