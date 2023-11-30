We Finally Know How Much The Cybertruck Actually Costs, Here's The Price Of Every Trim
You're not seeing things — there are actually privately-owned Tesla Cybertrucks driving on public roads now. As of today's delivery event, the first Cybertruck owners are finally in possession of the long-anticipated all-electric trucks, driving them straight out of a live-streamed presentation hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
But how much did this inaugural class of Cybertruck owners pay for their new EVs? That depends on which of the three current Cybertruck models they purchased, and whether they paid the official prices that Tesla announced after finally delivering the first batch of vehicles (which are way more expensive than the originally announced pricing). The most affordable trim is the base rear-wheel drive model, which costs $60,990, while the all-wheel drive Cybertruck is priced at $79,990. The most expensive of the three trims, the "Cyberbeast," will set you back $99,990. On its website, Tesla also lists "probable savings" for each trim, which factors in $3,600 of gas savings over three years (if you don't already own an EV), as well as a $7,500 federal tax credit. Notably, the Cyberbeast isn't eligible for the tax credit, however, which further increases the price discrepancy between the highest-price model and the other two trims.
You'll need to pay more for extended range
The difference between the current least expensive and most expensive Cybertruck trims is $39,000 — and more so if you factor in the $7,500 tax credit that comes with the former. However, that higher price might be worth it to you if you're looking for more speed, power, and range. The $60,990 rear-wheel drive Cybertruck has an estimated range of 250 miles, and can go 0 – 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. The Cyberbeast, which is just shy of $100,000, can reach that same speed in just 2.6 seconds and has an estimated range of 320 miles. It also comes with 845 horsepower which allows it to reach a top speed of 130 mph, with 10,296 lb-ft of torque.
If you're looking for the most range possible in a Cybertruck, you'll want to go with the mid-tier $79,990 all-wheel drive trim, which can last 340 miles when fully charged. It also matches the Cyberbeast's 11,000 lbs towing capacity, though it's not quite as powerful — it has a 600 hp engine, able to produce 7,435 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 112 mph.
Another factor you might consider when deciding on which trim to purchase is when you'd like to have it. While those who have already reserved a Cybertruck may start receiving them today, if you put in a new order you'll have to wait until at least 2024 for the all-wheel drive model or the Cyberbeast. The rear-wheel drive trim, meanwhile, won't be available until 2025. You can pre-order any of the three models today by paying a fully refundable $250 reservation fee.