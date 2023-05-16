How To Qualify Almost Any EV For U.S. Tax Credit

As part of 2022's Inflation Reduction Act, new tax credits were made available to encourage more Americans to drive eco-friendly vehicles. In order to receive the maximum credit of $7,500, taxpayers must acquire a new all-electric vehicle. That purchase has always had some strings attached such as the vehicle's price and weight, as well as limits on the buyer's income. In April 2023, the process got more complicated when a layer of manufacturing standards was enforced.

Now, the tax credit for purchasing a new EV is tiered, with $3,750 available if 50% or more of the battery components are manufactured in North America and a further $3,750 if 40% or more of the vehicle's critical minerals are sourced from the United States or one of its trade partners. Currently, there are only about a dozen EVs that qualify for the full tax $7,500 credit and they're almost exclusively from American automakers like Ford, GM, and Tesla.

But what if we told you that there was a way to make almost any make or model EV qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, regardless of its origin or the origin of its parts? Well, there is — you just need to lease the car rather than buy it.