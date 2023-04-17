New Battery Rules Squash Tax Credit Eligibility For Popular VW, Rivian, BMW, And Nissan EVs

Several automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai, and Volvo Cars, will lose access to the $7,500 tax credit for their electric vehicles (EVs) due to new battery sourcing rules introduced by the U.S. Treasury. Affected vehicles include the Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro PHEV, BMW 330e, BMW X5 xDrive45e, Genesis Electrified GV70, Nissan Leaf, Rivian R1S and R1T, Volkswagen ID.4, and Volvo S60 PHEV, according to Reuters.

The regulations are part of President Joe Biden's strategy to reduce dependence on China for EV battery supply chains. Simultaneously, it's said to work toward achieving the administration's goal to have EVs dominate 50% of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.

In addition to the vehicles named above, it's now apparent that the standard Tesla Model 3 will see its credit reduced by half to $3,750, while other Tesla models will retain the full credit. Previous reports stoked fears that buyers of Tesla's cheapest model wouldn't see any credits altogether.