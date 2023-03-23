The Tesla Model 3 Is About To Lose Its Federal Tax Credit - Here's Why

If your plans to buy an electric vehicle in the United States in 2023 centered around the allure of a $7,500 tax credit, new rules that came into effect with the Inflation Reduction Act may make you pump the brakes. The U.S. EV tax credit was designed to incentivize both the production and adoption of electric vehicles.

For consumers, the benefit is obviously the tax credit, effectively offsetting the cost of your purchase and making the vehicles cheaper in the long run. However, for the automakers to offer such perks for their customers, they must adhere to federal guidelines for manufacturing and material sourcing that would promote production efforts to remain within U.S. borders.

While policymakers continue meandering over the specifics — with some decisions potentially necessitating credit paybacks for certain buyers — Tesla purportedly shattered hopes for its cheapest vehicle preemptively. Elektrek reports that changes in the production pipeline for the Tesla Model 3 will likely disqualify its buyers from receiving any tax credits.