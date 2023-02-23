New Tesla Model 3 Spotted With A Design Refresh And Sporty Wheels

Tesla fans may have had another, more detailed, peek at the revamped Model 3 that is due to release later this year. The current Model 3, which was launched as an entry-level Tesla, has been around since 2018 — so it could be argued that it is time to offer customers something new.

Until now, little has been confirmed about the revamp, which has been named "Project Highland." What we do know so far is any styling changes will likely be inspired by the high-end Tesla Model S. This could also include changes to the interior, with the stripped-down Model S' central display highlighted as a way to streamline the assembly process. More daring design choices, such as the addition of a "yoke" style steering wheel, could also crop up on a reimagined Model 3.

The new Model 3 will be built in both Tesla's Shanghai plant and its facility in Fremont, California, if leaks are to be believed. There has been no word on pricing, though it is possible the price points for the vehicle remain the same, despite the major overhaul.

If things don't change, expect an entry level model to set you back around $35,000, with optional extras increasing the price from there. At the other end of the scale, an AWD performance model will start at around $56,000, based on Tesla's current pricing model.