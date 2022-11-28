Tesla Model 3 Refresh Details Leak: What We Know About Project 'Highland'

Called project "Highland" the new, as yet unreleased, Model 3 will seek to minimize the interior and model itself more after the styling of the Model S, according to Reuters. The Tesla Model S's recent refresh relegated most interior buttons to the center-mounted infotainment display and added a yoke steering "wheel." The sources of the leak claim that the redesign will streamline the production of the car and make it generally easier to build. They have also said that the new Model 3 will be produced in both Tesla's Shanghai plant and the factory in Fremont, California, sometime in late 2023.

It's still unknown whether or not the change will update the electric motors that power the Model 3 or if there will be any sizable bumps in range or overall performance. As of now, the contents of the leak focused on the already minimal interior style of the Model 3 and removing or simplifying components that make the car more complex and costly to produce.

Whatever the changes end up being, Tesla will need to make the Model 3 a game changer in order to keep up with the ever-increasing wave of EVs in today's market.