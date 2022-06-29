These Are The Worst Quality Problems On The Tesla Model 3

From charging issues to problems with its touchscreens, the Tesla Model 3 had been hit with a number of interior and exterior issues since its 2017 rollout. This may come as a surprise to some, as the vehicle has had — and continues to have — its fair share of acclaim. The Model 3 is an award-winning darling among EV enthusiasts around the world and in June 2021, it became the first EV to surpass the 1 million global sales mark, according to Clean Technica. So, why do so many owners complain about problems?

Critics point out that the answer possibly lies in quality control issues, which Tesla has taken steps to address (via Inside EVs). While some of these issues have been publicly resolved in the form of recalls — Tesla has already issued seven Model 3 recalls for 2022 at the time of writing — others don't get the response they want and may wind up filing class-action lawsuits against the company. If you're thinking about buying a Model 3 EV, here are some complaints owners have had about the vehicle.