Every 2023 Car That Qualifies For The US EV Tax Incentive

EVs are growing in popularity across the United States and the global marketplace. Recurrent Auto reports that by 2035, only about 10% of new light vehicles sold are projected to be gasoline operated (and virtually none will run on diesel fuel). In the United States, Recurrent Auto projects that 68% of new cars sold will be fully hybrid by 2035, with a 93% market share in the European Union at the same time.

Adoption rates are picking up across the globe, and for good reason. EVs are cheaper to maintain and drive on a regular basis as compared to vehicles relying on traditional, internal combustion engines (ICE). They produce zero tailpipe emissions, and they often maintain better overall durability because their internal workings include fewer moving parts. The switch, for some, is an incredibly simple choice.

Still, the up-front cost may be a reason to wait. The federal government has offered tax incentives in the past for new buyers of electric vehicles, and in 2023, there is another round of tax breaks for those in the market for a new car and choose an EV. As well, the IRS has provided a list of all the cars that qualify for this federal tax incentive and an explainer on how to qualify for the tax break and the process for securing it.