Biden Administration Proposes New Emission Rules To Further Spur EV Adoption

One of the Biden-Harris administration's primary campaign promises was to put America on course to meet net-zero emissions by 2050. To help move that timeline along, the administration has proposed new pollution standards to spur the adoption of pollution-reducing technology for almost all road vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced two rules designed to enhance public health, fight climate change, reduce costs for families, and create well-paying jobs; all of which are welcome, society-improving wrinkles.

The first rule looks to reduce greenhouse gases, smog, and soot-forming pollutants from passenger cars, vans, and trucks. The second rule builds on the EPA's final standards released in December 2022 by updating greenhouse gas emissions standards for oversized vehicles, including buses and freight trucks. The exact parameters of these rule changes haven't been disclosed as of writing, but we're expected to hear more by 2023's end.

EPA suggests the newly proposed standards would prevent nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions through 2055, equivalent to over twice the annual U.S. CO2 emissions in 2022. Economically speaking, the changes are expected to save the average consumer $12,000 over a vehicle's lifetime and reduce national reliance on oil imports by 20 billion barrels of imported oil — saving $12 billion annually.