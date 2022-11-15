Replacing The Battery Pack On A BMW I3 Costs More Than You Think

Electric vehicles are great since they run faster and quieter than good old, fuel-sipping gas cars. And with fewer moving parts that require less periodic lubrication, it's easy to assume that EV maintenance costs are more economical than servicing a gas-powered vehicle. However, the battery that makes everything possible is the most expensive component in any EV. The BMW i3 leaves the Leipzig factory with an 8-year battery warranty. But if the guarantee expires, you'll be left with a hefty repair bill when it's time to replace the battery.

In a 2016 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) report, early variants of the BMW i3 (manufactured from 2013 to 2016) would cost $16,000 to replace their 22-kWh battery pack. Come to think of it, the Chevy Volt's battery is a whopping $27,000 before tax and labor. Furthermore, replacing the battery pack in a Volkswagen e-Golf is around $24,000, so the BMW i3's sixteen-grand battery replacement cost is not too bad.

Photo Oz/Shutterstock

However, things change if you consider the i3's higher base price. Whereas a Chevy Volt and VW e-Golf started at under $35,000 and $33,000, the BMW i3 starts at about $45,000 before tax credits. Additionally, the i3 Range Extender could reach over $50,000 after options, and you'll need to spend more to replace its larger-capacity 33-kWh battery. Considering it offers a 50% greater capacity than the smaller 22-kWh battery, it's safe to assume you'll spend about $25,000 or more to get your BMW i3 back on the road.