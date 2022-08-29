This Chevy Volt Battery Replacement Shows An Outrageous Repair Cost After Only 70K Miles

A bill showing the absurdly expensive costs of a Chevy Volt battery replacement is causing a stir online, but is there any truth behind it? The Chevrolet Volt is a plug-in hybrid that doesn't exactly need its internal combustion engine running to be driven. In fact, we concluded in our Chevy Volt review that its ICE merely supplements its electric motors as a sort of onboard generator. While a Chevy Volt can do without its ICE, the same can't be said for its battery-powered electric motor. It's crucial to keep an electric motor working just for a Volt to function, but a snapshot of a battery replacement bill that surfaced online shows that doing so isn't such a simple undertaking (via autoevolution).

The bill — which apparently originated from Florida-based dealership Roger Dean Chevrolet — shows that the battery replacement of a Chevy Volt with a mileage of only 70,489 amounted to almost $30,000. For starters, tax and labor costs were $1,712.68 and $1,200, respectively, with the battery itself adding a whopping $26,853.99 to the bill's total. Its battery alone already cost more than the 2017 Volt's Kelley Blue Book price, leading to the ire of users on Reddit, where a snapshot of the bill circulated. Sure, it's a steep price, but just how much is the average cost to replace a Chevy Volt battery, exactly?