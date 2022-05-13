Replacing The Battery Pack On A Chevy Volt May Cost More Than You Think

The Chevrolet Volt has won acclaim for its neat styling, ease of driving, and above all, the hybrid appeal that solves the range anxiety issue of electric motor-powered cars to a certain extent. But just like every battery with ions inside, the hybrid high voltage battery fitted inside the Chevrolet car also has an expiration date, which means a replacement is due when the performance degradation escalates. If you own a Volt that is due for a battery replacement, get ready to fork over nearly ten grand or more. While that's a staggering amount, do keep in mind this is a rough estimate, which means the final bill amount will differ based on the model year of the vehicle and the service location, too.

Chevrolet offers only limited warranty coverage for the Volt's battery, which lasts for eight years or 100,000 miles driven. On average, the kind of hybrid high voltage battery fitted inside the Chevy Volt lasts anywhere from 6 to 10 years. Chevy will offer free replacement if the battery gives up within that timeframe (or range), provided there are no signs of undue tampering. Needless to say, warranty coverage becomes an important consideration while looking for a battery replacement. In the case of pre-owned replacement units, the price can vary by a huge margin depending on its health.