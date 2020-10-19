2021 Tesla Model 3 brings more range and new features

Tesla has been working on updates for the new 2021 Model 3 electric vehicle. The vehicle has now officially launched with a refresh that brings more range and new features to the car. The online configurator has been updated, and while the exterior has been refreshed, the more important features are under the skin.

Efficiency enhancements include a new heat pump system helping to improve driving range across the entire Tesla lineup. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor edition has a 30-mile range increase bringing its estimated driving distance to 353 miles per charge. The Standard Range Plus edition can drive 263 miles, a 13-mile increase from its previous rating.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance has gained 16 miles of driving range with the new range estimate of 315 miles. An unnamed source cited by Electrek says that Tesla has used a new efficiency package on Model 3 vehicles leading to the range increases across the line. EPA test results on the updated vehicles are pending

Other changes to the 2021 Model 3 include a power trunk, double-paneled windows, and styling changes. Chrome trim has been deleted from the 2021 model, and the steering wheel is now metallic finished and heated. The center console is also new.

2021 Model 3 cars also have updated 18 and 19-inch wheels and new 20-inch Uberturbine wheels as an available option. The interior also gained an automatically dimming mirror. Performance fans will be glad to hear that 0-60 mph acceleration is improved with the Performance version shaving 1/10 of a second off its time, which is now 3.1 seconds 0-60 mph. Tesla began production of the updated Model 3 in the last few weeks. The first versions of the updated car were headed to international markets, but North America production has now started.