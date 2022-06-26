Replacing The Battery Pack On A VW E-Golf Costs More Than You Think

We know that with the continued use of any car battery, the cells will go through a degradation process. What complicates matters is that each vehicle type has different expectations for how long a battery will last. Potential VW e-Golf buyers should also be aware that although there is an average lifespan for their car's battery, there are outliers as some may have issues earlier than expected. Still, other vehicles may even outlive the promised expectancy.

The cost of replacing the battery in your VW e-Golf is more than you would think. As of 2021, this service on either a 2017 or a 2018 model cost up to an astounding $23,442.91, according to Recurrent Auto. Volkswagen e-Golf owners who are experiencing battery issues should check their car's warranty before paying for repairs because battery replacement may be covered if it happens within eight years of purchase. Though the price is steep, a full-on replacement isn't the only option. You can service the battery pack using either battery reconditioning or having only the faulty battery cells replaced (via Consumer Reports). Both are viable options, though you may find yourself in a situation where a full battery replacement is necessary.

There are a few steps VW e-Golf owners can take to help preserve their EV's battery. First, avoid extremes, which include allowing the battery's charge level to fall too low and overcharging it. Also, it's best to only use fast chargers when you have to, according to Inside EVs. If you're planning to buy a used VW e-Golf car, however, keep in mind that you won't know how the previous owner handled charging and whether they took battery health into consideration.