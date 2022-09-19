5 Big Reasons You Don't Want To Buy An Electric Car Just Yet

No one can deny that electric cars are the future of transportation. They're quieter, smarter, roomier, and sleeker in design than your traditional car. This is why it's no longer surprising that millions of people are switching to EVs.

The UBS Investment Bank even predicts that by 2040, all new vehicles sold in the market will be electric. This figure doesn't seem far from reality, as according to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales have skyrocketed in the past year with at least 6.6 million units sold in 2021. This is only estimated to climb through 2022, slowly making electric cars more prevalent than ever before.

But while they are all the rage right now, especially with gas prices on the rise, you might want to hold off buying an electric car. Sure, you can save on gas and help the environment heal, but there are various reasons why you should stick to your traditional vehicle for now.