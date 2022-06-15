The Most Important Things You Need To Check Before Buying A Used Electric Car

It's important to know how long will it take for the car you want to fully charge. Electric vehicles are not all the same and can have varied charge times depending on battery size. As a rule of thumb, bigger batteries will take more time to charge. Additionally, depending on the brand and model you want to buy, charging your car can take anywhere from 30 minutes to half a day (via Kia).

You also want to see if you have access to charging your EV around the places that you visit the most. And if you plan to road trip, you'll need to plot out EV charging points along the way.

So, make sure that you research where the nearest charging stations are located in your area, especially if you do not have one set up at your home (though this is the best option). For EV owners, the type of EV chargers you need to have is also important to know. There are three different charger levels to choose from: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3(also known as DC Fast Chargers) (via KBB). For home charging, Level 2 chargers make the most sense because they charge relatively fast and can be plugged into a 240v outlet, which is common in most homes (via 365 Pronto).