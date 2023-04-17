GM Expects Full $7,500 Tax Incentive Eligibility For 6 Of Its EVs

General Motors joins the list of automakers that have announced whether or not their line of electric vehicles are eligible for a $7,500 tax incentive as outlined by the Inflation Reduction Act signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. The exact details of eligibility were a little less than clear at the start, and many automakers have released lists for their potential customers to peruse. Earlier this month, Ford released its list of eligible vehicles, with the Ford F-150 Lightning netting the full $7,500, while its second most popular EV, the Mustang Mach-E is eligible for the $3,750 incentive.

General Motors' list includes six total vehicles that benefit from the $7,500 incentive. Those vehicles are the Cadillac Lyriq, the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV. The upcoming Chevy Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV are also eligible, according to a press release. General Motors also notes commercial customers of the Silverado EV are cleared for the $7,500 commercial incentive.