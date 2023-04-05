Here Are Ford's Federal EV Credits For 2023

The Inflation Reduction Act stipulated that some electric vehicles were eligible for fairly substantial tax rebates of up to $7,500. That became part of why the Chevy Bolt was the lowest-priced EV on the market, but those rules changed last month.

As with many federal regulations, the exact qualifications for the rebate have been a little murky, with some vehicles qualifying and some not. However, Ford has released a list of what vehicles from its EV and hybrid lineup are eligible for the tax rebates to help clarify the situation.

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric truck seemingly everyone wants, but no one can actually buy, is qualified for the full $7,500 credit. The price has been raised multiple times since the vehicle first came around. The Ford Mustang Mach-E also joins the party, qualifying for a $3,750 rebate. Next, the Ford E-Transit electric cargo van also nets a $3,750 tax rebate from Uncle Sam.