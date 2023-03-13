Ford Announces The Restart Of F-150 Lightning Production After Temporary Halt

Ford's been having an impressive run with its popular electric truck, the Ford F-150 Lightning. The popularity of the truck could be judged by the fact that it bagged more than 200,000 reservations in 2021, right after bookings opened. Ford began delivering the F-150s to consumers in 2022, with the first of the deliveries commencing in May of that year.

Together with the Rivian, the F-150 Lightning has become the most popular electric truck in the U.S. In fact, several reports indicate the F-150 Lightning could become the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. in 2023.

Ford has done well to cater to America's insatiable demand for full-size trucks. To make the deal sweeter for any potential Tesla Cybertruck buyers who are waiting, Ford has made several improvements to the machine in terms of specs and features. Notable among these include a bump in the power output and range for the Lightning. While these upgrades have also come with an increase in price, this seems to have had little impact on consumers who are reserving the F-150 Lightning in increasing numbers.

Ford's dream run with the F-150 Lightning had its first impediment in February of 2023 after Ford abruptly halted production of the truck. A month later, Ford confirmed that it is resuming making the truck again — much to the relief of potential F-150 owners waiting for deliveries.