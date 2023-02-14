Ford F-150 Lightning Production Stopped Over Battery Concerns

It's been less than a year since Ford began deliveries of its first full-sized all-electric pickup truck — the Ford F-150 Lightning. Interestingly, even before the deliveries commenced back in May 2022, consumer demand for the vehicle was exceptional. Ford claims they received more than 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning soon after bookings opened in mid-2021.

By September 2022, it was becoming evident that the all-electric pickup truck was on course to become the best-selling electric pickup truck in North America. While a report by Barrons indicates that Rivian clinched the throne for being the largest EV truck maker in the U.S. in 2022, Ford is likely to usurp the throne in 2023. Ford's recent electric push is also giving sleepless nights to Tesla — America's number one electric vehicle brand — which is struggling to release its own pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck. These delays have also resulted in several existing Tesla drivers defecting to the Ford camp.

Ford has also made several changes to the F-150 Lightning since it was first announced. These include a slight increase in the power output and the claimed range, as well as a steep rise in the prices of the truck across all trim levels. Needless to say, it has largely been smooth sailing for Ford with the F-150 Lightning until now. However, a recent report by Motor Authority hints at a potential battery issue affecting some F-150 Lightning trucks. The issue seems to be serious enough for Ford to temporarily halt production and sales of the truck, the report claims.