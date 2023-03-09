10 Reasons Buying A Tesla Just Isn't Worth It

If you're looking to ditch fossil fuels and buy an electric vehicle, one manufacturer's name likely springs to mind. Tesla has led the way in the EV market for over a decade now and is many people's go-to when it comes to environmentally friendly personal transport. The company earned its spot at the top through a combination of cutting-edge tech, clever marketing, and the attention-grabbing antics of its eccentric CEO.

However, there are some things you should consider before buying a Tesla. There's the fact it may result in you getting injured, either in a minor way or quite badly. It could also kill you or someone else if certain campaigners are to be believed. Then there's the fact you might not get what you paid for. There are also other options on the market, some of which are cheaper, and others are arguably better than a Tesla. Here are a few reasons why a Tesla might not be worth its massive price tag.