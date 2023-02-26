The Tesla Cybertruck's Long And Complicated History Explained

Elon Musk's Tesla cars are quite the electrifying vehicles. Because of their exclusively fuel-less designs, they are all silent and emission-free. Plus, their handles sit flush against door surfaces until you need them, which is deliciously sci-fi. Like many other vehicle manufacturers, Tesla offers more than just cars. The company also produces trucks, or at least it soon will. Probably.

In 2019, Musk gave car enthusiasts their first taste of the Tesla Cybertruck. This reveal feels like it was released both yesterday and an eternity ago, but since then, nothing. Where has the time gone, and more importantly, where has our promised polygonal pickup gone? That is a story and a half, as is the vehicle's history since it has been in development for much of the Tesla company's life.

Here are all the cliff notes on Tesla Cybertruck's development.