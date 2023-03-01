Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm On AI

Elon Musk has warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence again. During Tesla's 2023 Investor Day presentation, one of the company's investors asked Musk about the potential impact AI could have on the company — especially with regard to things like vehicle production. Musk's response edged closer to concern than encouragement.

AI has been around for decades in some form or another, but it has really been hitting the headlines in recent years as the software powering AI becomes more advanced and obvious. Most of the notable AI advancements in recent times have come from OpenAI, a company Musk was previously involved with. Last year, OpenAI launched Dall-E, an AI art generator. Dall-E generates images based on its users' prompts, and its release caused fierce debate about what is considered art, copyrights, and the impact this could have on artists around the globe. Fast forward a few months and ChatGPT has caused similar concerns and debates amongst people who write, teach, and/or code for a living.

Ethical debates around AI haven't just centered on potential job losses and whether a string of code can truly be creative — some people are actually considering the AI's feelings. One of them is a former Google engineer who became convinced the LaMDA AI he was working on was sentient and deserved rights. The engineer, who was later fired by the tech giant, was apparently so convinced by the bot that when it asked him to hire it a lawyer, he obliged. Musk hasn't gone that far down the rabbit hole, but does have some interesting takes on the subject.