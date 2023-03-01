Tesla's Optimus Robot Can Walk Now, And That's Just The Start

The world has received another oddly ominous yet interesting look at the humanoid robot Tesla is working on. When Optimus was first shown to the world, it wasn't actually a robot, but a human in a robot costume demonstrating what Tesla believed it could build. Fast forward to Tesla's 2022 AI Day, and Tesla's "rough development" robot was actually made of metal, plastic, and silicone. It walked awkwardly on stage and waved at the audience. The development model was built from third-party parts and actuators — it wasn't really what Tesla was going for. It also wasn't the subject of the big announcement.

An Optimus built from in-house parts was the real star of the show, but it wasn't as far on as the "rough development" build. It could wave at the crowd, but had to be pushed out on stage strapped to a trolley. Musk confirmed Tesla was developing its own parts for the robot, and said it was close to being able to walk. Its first steps were allegedly a few weeks away. Fast forward to Tesla's 2023 investor day, and we have another glimpse of Optimus. Or rather two of them, Optimi if you will. In a terrifying event that seems to be hinting at a Tesla Bot-based singularity, Optimus #1 picks up a robotic arm from a desk, wanders over, and holds it in place while Optimus #2 bolts it to the body of a third Optimus that is still being assembled. The Optimi then both look at a photo of themselves at work, before walking off toward the camera.