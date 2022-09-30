Elon Musk's Tesla Optimus Robot Actually Works

It's fair to say that skepticism levels were high, when Elon Musk said he wanted to build a humanoid robot. The fact that his announcement last year was accompanied by a person dancing in a stretchy suit didn't exactly help with the credibility. Today, though, at Tesla AI Day 2022, Musk and his team had a chance to show off Tesla Optimus so far.

The result was a surprise, given just how far Musk & Co. have come. The outspoken CEO tried to set reasonable expectations for the unveil, saying that compared to the dancer it would be an improvement.

Tesla

The result is the Tesla Optimus Development Platform, which apparently took around six months to finish building. It's able to walk without support from cables or wires, a milestone in itself. "This is literally the first time the robot has operated without a tether, onstage tonight," Musk admitted. It was also able to wave, and generally walk in a fairly stilted way.