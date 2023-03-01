Elon Musk Has More Influence Than You Realized

As the current richest man in the world, it's hard to understate the influence Musk wields with his fortune. The potential for good that could come from that money is cast in sharp relief when considering a minor incident that unfolded in 2021. It all started on Twitter when David Beasly, who heads the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), publicly congratulated Musk for a single day's earnings of $36 billion, writing, "1/6 of your one-day increase would save 42 million lives that are knocking on famine's door."

Musk fired back a few days later, tweeting, "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it." While the named organization didn't reply as requested, many others, such as NPR, did the math. As might be predicted based on his track record regarding following through on tweeted promises, Musk made no such donation.

Of course, Musk could use his wealth to solve many other problems aside from hunger. As noted by Futurism, he could pay for two years of college tuition for every American currently enrolled in a public university. Whether he is obligated to undertake such efforts is a matter for ethicists to hash out, but his ability to do so is undeniable.