Jury Finds Elon Musk Not Liable In 'Funding Secured' Twitter Fraud Trial

Elon Musk has just been granted a major legal relief over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018, which had been portrayed as fraudulent in nature by a group of Tesla investors and responsible for triggering massive losses. A jury in San Francisco, CA, found that the controversial executive did not willfully violate federal securities laws with his tweet, nor was he the catalyst for any subsequent financial loss for investors.

It was not Musk's first run in with authorities over allegations of Twitter misuse. Back in 2018, Musk had to cough up $20 million in settlement fine following a securities fraud charge brought against him by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over the same tweet. In the years that followed, Musk has publicly criticized the SEC on multiple occasion,s and has even claimed that he was pressured into settling with the agency.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Musk had earlier told the court that the figure of $420 per share quoted by him in his tweet was not a joke. The Tesla chief reasoned that, after factoring in a 20% rise in the Twitter share price at the time that finally landed at a value of $419.50, he simply rounded it off to $420. However, Musk hasn't explained if there was any similar financial algebra involved when he floated the $54.20 share purchase price for Twitter, which multiple analysts have called over-inflated and way over the real worth of Twitter's stock.