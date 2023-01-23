Elon Musk Says Controversial $420 Tesla Tweet Wasn't A Joke

Elon Musk is currently making rounds at court in a securities fraud trial, and once again, his controversial "funding secured" tweet is at the forefront. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420." Of course, the whole internet took the $420 figure as another one of his weed jokes, since Musk has a history of tweeting tongue-in-cheek messages about the topic. In court, however, the billionaire says it was not a joke, after all.

In his court testimony, Musk claimed that "420 was not chosen because of a joke," according to CNN. After all, who would joke about a company that is tied to the biggest portion of their massive fortune? Musk argued that the $420 share price was tweeted "because there was a 20% premium over the stock price." On a related note, Musk's offer to purchase Twitter was also set at $54.20, which was seemingly another one of his weed number jokes.

Musk explained that he had talked with stakeholders in the Saudi sovereign wealth fund about a potential investment to take Tesla private and that he was hoping the agreement would go through. But fearing that the news of his discussions with Saudis would leak in the press, he took the initiative and tweeted that funding was secured, though the talks subsequently collapsed, he claims.