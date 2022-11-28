Elon Musk Personally Reached Out To Twitter Advertisers To No Avail

As major advertisers continue to jump ship from the sinking barge that is Twitter, a recent report from the Financial Times says that the social media platform's new commander-in-chief directly approached the CEOs of many top-tier advertisers to express his discontentment with their withdrawal. Sources told FT that "nearly all" of the big brands staked in media spending and advertising on the app have suspended their purchasing — this group has recently expanded to include General Motors, General Mills, and Volkswagen, the newspaper reported. The unease, the sources reportedly said, stems from Elon Musk's all-over-the-place content moderation strategies and the mass exodus — both willing and unwilling — of Twitter staff, which included ad sales personnel.

Musk's alleged decision to phone up brand executives and gripe about the reduced spending woefully backfired; when news spread of his confrontation, even more advertisers shaved down their Twitter budgets, FT reports. The withdrawals come after Musk's sweeping layoffs decimated the advertisers' point of contact team so much that the businesses have barely heard from Twitter lately — if at all. The Times' sources added that Twitter's ad management systems have become so buggy that managing ads is now impossible — which could be attributed to the bare-bones staff, too.