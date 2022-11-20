Musk Reportedly Fired Two More Twitter Execs Amid Rumors Of New Layoffs

According to unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg, Musk fired both Robin Wheeler and Maggie Suniewick. The reason, the insiders claim, was their refusal to lay off additional employees. The same sources allege that Twitter may see another round of layoffs by Monday, ones that will reportedly affect the company's sales and marketing employees. Both Suniewick and Wheeler have confirmed their exits from Twitter in their own respective tweets, both vague but with the unmistakable salute emoji that has become the Twitter workforce's default means of telling others that they'll be leaving the company.

The move was somewhat surprising, as Wheeler had allegedly intended to resign from the company on the same day as Yoel Roth, who voluntarily departed from Musk's Twitter 2.0. Sources claim that Wheeler was convinced to stick around at the last minute, however, and she released a statement soon after stating that she would remain with the company. Now, only around a week later, she has departed Twitter 2.0.

Wheeler was the sales executive at Twitter, meaning she was tasked with working with the advertisers who have since grown skeptical of Twitter, at least as a viable platform for hawking their products. Twitter's ill-conceived decision to launch the new Blue subscription, offering verification badges as paid products, led to a number of accounts parodying major companies like Nintendo. Eli Lilly reportedly pulled its ads from the platform after a tweet about free insulin cost it a small fortune, according to The Washington Post.